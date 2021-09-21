MJPL receives grant to help promote community conversations

Nebraska City News-Press

The Morton-James Public Library is hosting community conversations this fall. One of the Library’s goals is to connect individuals with others in the community in an intentional, non- intimidating fashion; to create more synergy in our community and foster a stronger sense of belonging that can happen when one feels connected to a place.

The Library extends an open invitation to anyone who would like to learn more about Nebraska City and feel more connected with the community. The Library welcomes both newcomers and seasoned residents to these sessions, in the spirit of encouraging everyone to learn and share more about the community they call home.

The first round of conversations will be at the Library on Tuesday, Sept. 28. The one-hour gatherings will be offered at three different times to accommodate more schedules. All will take place in the Kimmel Art Gallery on the Library’s lower level.

The public is encouraged and invited to participate from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 2 to 3 p.m., or from 7 to 8 p.m. If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversations, please contact Denise Davis at 402.873.5609/dmdmjlib@gmail.com , or visit https://www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com for more information.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are most welcome.

Additional conversational gatherings will be held in October to continue momentum for increased community engagement. Refreshments will be provided. The Library is located at 923 First Corso.

“Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association (ALA) in collaboration with the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL).”