Keep NC Beautiful receives state recognition

Nebraska City News-Press

Keep Nebraska City Beautiful received the Keep Nebraska Beautiful Gold Recognition Award for fulfilling the Keep America Beautiful requirements for KAB Good Standing and President Circle Awards. Each year, affiliates have the opportunity to earn a gold, silver, or bronzer medallion to add to their recognition plaque based on the criteria they achieved. Executive Director Sally DuBois, left, accepted the award from Keep Nebraska Beautiful Vice Chairman Board Member Adam Hoebelhein at the Keep America Beautiful Annual Conference luncheon, which took place Aug. 27 in Lincoln at Hyatt Place Hotel in the Haymarket.