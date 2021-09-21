Indian Cave State Park boardwalk repairs underway

Nebraska City News-Press

Construction is underway at Indian Cave State Park to replace the boardwalk that was damaged by landslides in 2019.

Flooding at that time caused numerous landslides and resulted in the removal of a section of the boardwalk leading up to the cave that bears prehistoric Native American petroglyphs.

Those rock carvings previously could be viewed from the boardwalk that extends the length of the cave wall. The boardwalk has been inaccessible since May 2019.

Construction will replace the boardwalk and make it American with Disabilities Act compliant. The surrounding area, which also was buried under mud, rock and downed trees, will be restored.

The road to the cave will be closed during construction. Work is expected to be completed in spring 2022.