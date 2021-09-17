Photographer visits NC Rotary

Photographer and retired oral surgeon Jim Wickless of Lincoln was the featured speaker at the Nebraska City Rotary Club on Sept. 15.

Wickless, who has pursued photography as a hobby since he purchased a Minolta camera in 1970, shared 60 of his favorite photos with the audience during his presentation.

Wickless has had the opportunity to photograph landscapes and animals in Patagonia, Scotland, Canada, and around the United States.

His subjects include bears, mountain lion, lynx, wolves, snow leopard, and a variety of birds and flowers.

The Nebraska City Rotary Club meets at noon Wednesday at Valentino’s, 1710 S. 11th. Guests pay $9 for lunch.

Upcoming speakers are scheduled as follows:

Gregg Robke of ESU 4, tomorrow (Sept. 22); and

Kelly Bequette and Doug Grimm, Sept. 29.

Cole Sharp is the club president. Call (402) 873-0530 for more information.