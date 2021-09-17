Burchard Lake maintenance work underway

Nebraska City News-Press

Burchard Lake in southeast Nebraska is being drawn down for maintenance work to protect the integrity of the reservoir dam.

Riprap around the lake has degraded over time due to ice and erosion. A 2-foot drawdown started Sept. 15, and riprap will be added beginning Sept. 27.

Public access to the boat ramp and campground will remain open; however, access to the dam parking lot from the south will remain closed during construction.

This project is being funded by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Aquatic Habitat Program.