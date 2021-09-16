Samantha Boyer, D.O., joins hospital, clinic staff

Samantha Boyer, D.O., has joined the staff at CHI Health St. Mary’s and the Nebraska City Medical Clinic.

Boyer, a family practice physician with a specialty in obstetrics, is originally from Omaha. She earned her undergraduate degree from Missouri Baptist University and attended medical school at the University of Missouri Medical School in Kansas City.

Boyer said she was “blown away by the town” when she and her husband visited Nebraska City the first time. She said they believe “it’s a good place to raise a family and put down roots.”

Boyer said she welcomes patients of all ages, but her areas of interest include women’s health, the care of mothers and young children, mental health care, and preventive care.

Boyer said she and her family like “anything to do with the outdoors,” including camping, fishing, and hiking.

“We’re excited to be here and to be part of the community,” she said.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Boyer or any other health care provider at the Nebraska City Medical Clinic, call 402-873-4242.

Clinic hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon for acute care only Saturday. The clinic is located at 1301 Grundman Blvd.