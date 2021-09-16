Library history program planned at MJPL

Nebraska City News-Press

The Morton-James Public Library will be holding a history presentation about Mollie Cornutt, the first Librarian at the Morton-James Public Library when the building opened in 1897.

Library staff member Amanda Winkler will present the history of the Library along with profiling Mollie’s life. Mollie Cornutt served as Librarian for 17 years from 1897 until 1914.

A lifelong citizen of Nebraska City, Mollie has a story that is unexpected, filled with her share of challenges and heartbreak.

This presentation will be held on Thursday, September 30th at 7:00 PM at the Morton-James Public Library in conjunction with the Library’s ongoing 125th anniversary celebration in 2021. This event is free and open to the public. Masks are optional at this time.

Please direct any questions to the Morton-James Public Library by calling 402-873-5609 or emailing mortonjameslibrary@gmail.com T

he Library is located at 923 1st Corso in Nebraska City and can be visited online at www.morton-jamespubliclibrary.com