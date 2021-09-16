ESU 4 receives Governor’s Wellness Award

Nebraska City News-Press

Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recently recognized recipients of the Governor’s Wellness Award.

Educational Service Unit 4 in Auburn, which includes Otoe County schools in its service area, was one of five organizations representing four communities in Nebraska honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs.

ESU 4 received a Sover Award in recognition of its efforts to establish quality wellness programs.

Gov. Ricketts emphasized the importance of wellness initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles, encourage a better quality of life, and increase workplace productivity. Dr. Gary Anthone, the State’s Chief Medical Officer and DHHS Director of Public Health joined the Governor at the recognition ceremony. He congratulated this year’s winners and overviewed the qualifications for the wellness awards.

Also honored were Hastings Public Schools and Head Start Child and Family Development Program Inc. of Hastings, Raymond Central Public Schools, and Schuyler Community Schools.

Since 2008, the Governor’s Wellness Award has recognized businesses that dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace. Each applicant must provide information in the areas of leadership, data collection, intervention strategies, policy/environment support, and evaluation of outcomes.

Since the inception of the Governor’s Wellness Awards, 485 awards have been conferred to organizations across Nebraska.