VFW Auxiliary National President visits Nebraska City

Jean Hamil of Orlando, Fla., the national president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, visited Nebraska City last week during her Midwest tour.

Hamil is the 2021-2022 president, and she has an opportunity to travel nationally and meet members across the country.

During her Nebraska City visit, Hamil had the opportunity to tour the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building, the MRB-Lewis and Clark Visitors Center, Arbor Lodge, and the GAR Museum. She and her fellow VFW Auxiliary members had lunch at The Keeping Room and participated in a celebration for Nebraska State President Sharon Thorne on Friday, Sept. 10.

Hamil’s goal is to increase membership in the VFW, and her special project as National President is Fund for the Future, which is designed to increase the number of scholarships the Auxiliary presents each year.

VFW Auxiliary scholarship programs include the Young Americans Patriotic Art Contest, which awards $33,000 in scholarships nationally each year to high school students, the Continuing Education scholarship that helps Auxiliary members, their spouses, and their children pursue a college degree or a vocation, and the Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests for middle- and high-school students.

VFW Auxiliary membership is open to spouses, siblings, children, and grandchildren of military veterans. Visit vfwauxiliary.org for more information about membership.