TeamMates at Nebraska Football

Graduates from the TeamMates mentoring program were honored at Memorial Stadium during the Nebraska football team's game against Buffalo. TeamMates is a one-to-one school based mentoring program founded by former Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne. The program pairs adults with students for weekly school visits intended to provide support for mentees. Schools in Otoe County as well as Sidney and Hamburg in Southwest Iowa are participants in the TeamMates program. For more information, contact your local school district.