PSC recruits large freshman class, sees growth in graduate programs

Nebraska City News-Press

The incoming class of freshmen at Peru State College is the second largest in at least thirty years. The class size reached 285 in the first week of classes – just 2 fewer than the record class in 2019.

Dr. Jesse Dorman, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs, said, “This growth is important in our mission to provide engaging educational opportunities that are affordable, academically excellent and attractive to students and families.”

Peru State College is committed to recruiting and supporting diverse students. More than 40% of the College’s first year students identify as students of color.

Dorman continued, “We are excited to welcome this diverse incoming class and for the rich and unique experiences these students bring to our campus."

Peru State is also seeing more students in its graduate programs. The programs grew by 14.1 percent since fall 2020 or more than 30 students.

Since fall 2019, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, graduate program enrollment has grown by more than 60 students.

Peru State College freshmen are benefiting from the Corrections Leadership Scholarship Program and the Nebraska Career Scholarships. In addition, expanded athletic offerings were also important factors for incoming students.

Students interested in attending Peru State–now or in the future–can visit www.peru.edu/admissions or call the Office of Admission at (402) 872-2221.