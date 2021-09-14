Food Truck Street Fair plans approved by NC Council

The second annual Nebraska City Food Truck Street Fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 6th Street and Central Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Nebraska City City Council approved the second weekend of this year’s AppleJack Harvest Festival events from Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce during the council’s Sept. 7 meeting.

Central Avenue will be closed from 6th Street to the post office on Saturday, and 6th Street will be closed from Central Avenue to the alley for the potential setup of carnival rides on Central and for pedestrian safety on 6th Street.

During the Sept. 7 meeting, the council also

Approved the FY 2021-2022 city budget (Look for a story on the budget in a future issue of the Nebraska City News-Press);

Authorized a $50,000 grant application to the Kropp Foundation by the Tree City Trail Committee;

Approved a request by Bethel Church to host a Turkey Trot 3K/5K Run Walk on Saturday, Nov. 20; and

Approved the use of $54,500 of Nebraska City Growth Funds by City Tap House LLC, located at 707 Central Ave., for equipment purchases.

The next regularly scheduled Nebraska City City Council meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in the Gary White Memorial Room of the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.