Chance loves Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Two-year-old Chance Ryan Christiansen was a recent visitor to Nebraska City, and he loved it! He was visiting his grandparents, Angie and John Bebout, and Sam and Chan Christiansen; his great grandparents, Dianne and Jerry Bender, Steve and Pat Kammen, and Bunky Christiansen; his aunt and uncle, Tesha and Branden Benden; and his cousins, Daxx and Beaux Bender. Chance also visited his great-great grandmother, Lavina Melichar, at Morton Place. Chance’s parents are Sgt. William and Cpl. Taylor Christiansen of Jacksonville, N.C., both in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.

Chance Ryan Christiansen