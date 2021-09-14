Chance loves Nebraska City

Nebraska City News-Press

Two-year-old Chance Ryan Christiansen was a recent visitor to Nebraska City, and he loved it! He was visiting his grandparents, Angie and John Bebout, and Sam and Chan Christiansen; his great grandparents, Dianne and Jerry Bender, Steve and Pat Kammen, and Bunky Christiansen; his aunt and uncle, Tesha and Branden Benden; and his cousins, Daxx and Beaux Bender. Chance also visited his great-great grandmother, Lavina Melichar, at Morton Place. Chance’s parents are Sgt. William and Cpl. Taylor Christiansen of Jacksonville, N.C., both in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.