Lavina Pisar Melichar, formerly of Crete, will celebrate her 100th birthday Sept. 28. Melichar was born on the family farm near Dorchester.

She is the widow of Leonard Melichar. They had three children: Marcia (Tom) Elder of Imperial, Dianne (Jerry) Bender of Nebraska City,, and Byron (Janet) Melichar of Crete.

While living in Crete for 33 years, Melichar worked as a registered nurse at the Crete Hospital. She was active in Sokol Ladies, Eastern Star, and the Crete Senior Center. She was a member of the First Congregational Church.

Melichar enjoys her friends, family, and polka music. Her family includes:

Grandchildren: Angie (John) Bebout, Debra (Tom) Griess, Branden (Tesha) Bender, Michael Elder, Tim, Mark (Halah), and Amy Melichar.

Great grandchildren: Kyle, Clay, and William (Taylor) Christiansen, Daxx and Beaux Bender, and Samir Melichar.

Great-great grandchild: Chance Christiansen,

To celebrate, her family is requesting a card shower. Cards may be sent to Lavina Melichar, Morton Place, 1500 14th Ave., Apt. 115, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

The family is planning a party after the COVID crisis subsides.