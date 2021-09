Nebraska City News-Press

Jakob Bennett of Nebraska City has been named to the Southeast Community College dean’s list for the summer 2021 term.

To be recognized on SCC’s dean’s list, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.

Classes with a grade of “P” (Pass) do not count toward the six-hour minimum.

Bennett is studying horticulture and turfgrass management.