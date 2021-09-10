Road closure planned for NC next week

Nebraska City News-Press

From the City of Nebraska City: The plumbing contractor for the new Dollar Fresh Store at South 11th Street will be tapping new sewer and water services on 11th Corso next week.

The plan for the road closure will be to close the area of roadway listed on the map as sewer line on Monday, Sept. 13. This work will be completed and the concrete roadway ready to open by Sept. 17.

The area marked as water line on the map will be closed on Sept. 20. This work should be completed and ready to open to traffic by Sept. 24.

The public is advised to plan for alternate routes.