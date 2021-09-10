‘My Christmas Wish’ contest seeks stories from students

The Children’s Watering Tower Garden will hold a “My Christmas Wish” writing contest for Nebraska City students ages 6 to 18.

Two prizes will be awarded: $50 to the winner of the 6 to 12 age group, and $100 to the winner of the 13 to 18 age group.

Students must write a short story (100 words maximum) answering one of these questions:

How would you pay this forward or use it to help a friend or family member? OR

What would you do to help grant someone’s wish?

Contest organizer Margaret Spiers said this is the second year a Nebraska City student’s Christmas wish will be granted. Last year, Spiers found $100 while walking on a rainy day.

After waiting 30 days, the money was unclaimed and returned to Spiers.

She used the money to open a Christmas Club account and used part of it to grant a wish from a student who wrote a letter to Santa asking for flowers for her mother.

Spiers shared the story with television personality and talk show host Rachael Ray, who matched the original $100. Spiers said she has been adding to the fund and granting more wishes.

Submit stories to Children's Watering Tower Garden “My Christmas Wish 2021,” 1617 1st Corso, Nebraska City NE 68410. Include the student’s name, his or her school, his or her grade and teacher’s name, and a return address.

The winning stories may be published in an issue of the Nebraska City News-Press in late 2021 or early 2022.

Entry deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Prizes will be awarded on Christmas Eve.