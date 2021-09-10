James McCord to serve on Nebraska Realtors board

Nebraska City News-Press

James D. McCord was installed to his elected position as the Nebraska Realtors Eastern Director on Aug. 30. He will serve on the Nebraska Realtors Board of Directors.

Janet Palmtag, broker for J.J. Palmtag, Inc. said McCord has been a real estate agent for J.J. Palmtag, Inc. since 1998 and has been a very active leader in the Nemaha Valley Board of Realtors over the years.

“We are extremely proud of Jim's real estate accomplishments over the years and especially the extraordinary professional service he provides to his clients and customers,” said Palmtag.

“Jim will make sure that rural Nebraskans have a strong voice on the Realtors board to protect agricultural communities,” she said.