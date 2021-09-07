Star Party planned at Wildwood Center

Nebraska City News-Press

The Annual Star Party has been planned for tomorrow (Sept. 11) at Wildwood Historic Center, 420 Steinhart Park Rd.

Attendees may arrive any time after 8 p.m. to watch and learn about the night sky. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescopes. The gathering will assemble on the golf course near the period home.

Members of the astronomy clubs from Lincoln, Omaha and Nebraska City will share their telescopes and knowledge. An 1850’s refurbished telescope that came from Ireland will be displayed as well.

The Star Party is held annually to honor Mrs. Ellen Hall Kinney Ware, who loved astronomy. She learned about the stars as a young girl of 13, during a family trip to Utah. Her family had followed freighters out, and one of the drivers taught her about the stars.

This is a free event and open to the public. For questions, please call (402) 873-6340 Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.