Pink Pumpkin Walk set at Indian Cave State Park

The 6th annual “Pink Pumpkin Walk” will be held on Oct. 16 at 11a.m. at Indian Cave State Park near Falls City.

Help support October as being “Breast Cancer Awareness Month”. This walk is for all cancer survivors and in memory of loved ones. Pre-register by Oct. 9. $25 registration fee includes an adult t-shirt. Youth size registration is $10. Late registrations will not be guaranteed a t-shirt.

Call to order a personalized pink pumpkin in memory of a loved one, for those who have beat cancer and those currently with their fight. The cost for a pumpkin is $10 due by October 9th. No orders accepted after that date. You can take the pumpkin home with you at the conclusion of the event.

Proceeds are going to the Southeast Nebraska Memorial Cancer Garden in Humboldt, Nebraska. Money will be used for the perpetual upkeep of the beautiful garden in memory of loved ones.

Get your “Pink On” and come out to support this very important event. Raffle tickets will be sold prior to and the day of the event by club members. Do not need to be present to win. Raffle items will be accepted prior to and also the day of the walk. Registered walkers will be entered into a drawing for door prizes.

As we go into our sixth year of this event, we are confident the community will embrace and support this event to raise awareness and hope for the lives of everyone affected by cancer.

Contact Information to register for the walk and to purchase a memorial pumpkin, Angie Alexander, 402-883-2115.

Indian Cave State Park, 65296 720 Rd., Shubert, Nebraska. For additional information call 402-883-2575. A park entry permit is required.