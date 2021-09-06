Agri-Business Convention sets record attendance

Nebraska City News-Press

The 44th Nebraska Agri-Business Association Summer Convention was held Aug. 24-25, at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney, Nebraska with record attendance. This two-day event consisted of educational training on drone application, the carbon offset market and government policy issues concerning agriculture. The association welcomed Congressman Adrian Smith from Nebraska’s Third District, Sam Pendleton with Rantizo, Dr. Nick Ward with Ward Laboratories and Richard Gupton from Agricultural Retailers Association as guest speakers.

Attendees enjoyed an opportunity to learn, network, socialize and honor the contributions of ag industry professionals during the two-day meeting and awards reception.

Dan Stork was elected Chairman of the Association. He is currently a sales representative with Syngenta Crop Protection in York, Nebraska. Stork thanked outgoing Chairman, Brad Dillan, for his service and leadership during a year with multiple challenges. “Brad’s steady leadership kept our organization on track and focused on providing service to our membership,” said Stork.

Other newly elected officers and directors included; Vice Chairman, Brock Emery with Landmark Implement from Minden, Finance Chairman, Bryan Hoffman, Agronomy Manager for Farmers Pride in Battle Creek, Director, Pete Cullan, Country Partners Cooperative in Gothenburg and Michael Killinger, Trotter Fertilizer in Arcadia.

Awarded the Robert L. Anderson Industry Person of the year was Rex Riedy, Sales Specialist with Landmark Implement in Grand Island, Nebraska. This award honors a member of the Nebraska Agri-Business Association for their exemplary service to the industry. Rex has trained and worked with countless applicators and retailers throughout Nebraska with over 40 years working in agriculture.

The Industry Partner Award was presented to Dr. Charles Wortmann, University of Nebraska Agronomy and Horticulture Department. The award highlights individuals who have contributed to agriculture in a significant way through their profession. A Professor Emeritus following his retirement this year, Dr. Wortmann’s research, presentations and recommendations have led to improved farming practices and protected our state’s most valuable natural resources, soil and water.

Congratulations to our new Board Officers, Directors and award winners.

The Nebraska Agri-Business Association is a trade association representing agricultural retailers, applicators, distributors and manufacturers of agriculture input products, supplying and servicing Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers. Our members produce, sell and provide custom application of fertilizer and crop protection chemicals.