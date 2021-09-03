Vasser picks up medals at Vegas meet

Nebraska City News-Press

Makayla Vasser competed at the Supreme Summer Nationals wrestling event in Las Vegas, Nevada. She wrestled twp days of dual for Team Supreme Women of Wrestling out of Ohio. She was a heavyweight on the K-8 team and went 3-0. The team placed second. She was 170 pounder on the high school team and went 3-2. The team placed second. On Sunday, Vasser wrestled in individual competition.

She was the girls K-8 heavyweight national champion with awards including a gold medal, a championship ring, and a singlet.

She wrestled to second place in the girls high school division at 170 pounds.

In the boys’ division, she wrestled third in the 12-and-under.

Vasser had a total of five medals.