Community News Briefs, 9-7

Nebraska City News-Press

First Presbyterian to host rummage sale Sept. 9 and 10

The First Presbyterian Church, 1005 1st Corso, will host a rummage sale on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10.

Sale hours will be 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

AppleJack Cleanup Day set Sept. 11 in NC

Keep Nebraska City Beautiful will host an AppleJack Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11.

Plans call for volunteers to clean up the city’s entrances ahead of the AppleJack Harvest Festival.

Stop by the KNCB office at 209 S. 8th St. to pick up garbage bags, vests, and grabbers before heading out for cleanup.