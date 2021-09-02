USS Nebraska crew members to visit NC this week

Nebraska City News-Press

Five Navy sailors currently serving on the USS Nebraska submarine will visit Nebraska City this week as part of a goodwill tour of the state.

The crew members will be hosted by the Blue Star Mothers. Their time in Nebraska City will include tours of several local museums, lunch with the local Rotary Club, and a visit to the Cooper Nuclear Power Plant.

There will be a Meet & Greet for the public on Wednesday, September 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Little Ted’s Pub & Grill at 416 Central Avenue.

In addition to Nebraska City, the crew members will also spend time in Omaha and Lincoln, visiting the Strategic Air & Aerospace Museum, the Henry Doorly Zoo, and attending a Nebraska football game.

The USS Nebraska is a ballistic missile submarine and part of the United States Navy’s fleet. It is based out of Bangor, Wash.