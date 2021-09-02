Sheriff’s office investigating death

Nebraska City News-Press

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after the body of a male was discovered Aug. 31 by personnel at the OPPD Plant in rural Nebraska City.

The body of Kajole D. Koonce, 38, of New Castle, Del., was found on a railroad trestle where trains cross to unload coal. An autopsy determined he died of asphyxia due to aspiration of coal.

The body was recovered by the Nebraska City Fire Department.

Otoe County Sheriff's Office investigators and the BNSF Police Department are working to determine where Koonce may have boarded the train.