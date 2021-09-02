September Hot Topics, Sept. 8

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., has announced that "Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault" will be the topic for the Wednesday, Sept. 8, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Annie, who will present on human trafficking in our area, and the CHI sexual assault nurses will also speak.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. And is held at Scooter's Coffee, 2104 S. 11th St.

Please call the NCTC office for more information. 402-873-6654 or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar