Nebraska City News-Press

The Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center is hosting a 20th Anniversary Remembrance Day to thank veterans and first responders for their service. As such, first responders and veterans will receive free admission on Sept. 11. This includes immediate family. Identification is required. The Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center at 100 Valmont Dr., in Nebraska City, is open on Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.