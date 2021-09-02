J. Sterling Morton plans on hold

Plans to bring a statue of J. Sterling Morton from the U.S. Capitol to Nebraska City remain on hold in light of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The statue of Willa Cather, which is set to replace Morton’s, has been cast in bronze and is working its way through the approval process with the Architect of the Capitol, according to Trevor Jones of History Nebraska.

The committee in charge of bringing J. Sterling Morton home continues to plan a celebration for its arrival and installation at the Morton-James Public Library, but no date has been set at this time.

The committee had hoped to have the statue installed this fall as part of the community’s year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, but that plan is on hold until “major security concerns” in Washington, D.C., can be resolved, said Jones.