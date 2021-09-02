The 2021 Wurtele Family Reunion was Sunday, Aug. 15 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Hidden Falls Cabins and RV Park at 6124 Steinhart Park Road in Nebraska City with 45 present.

It was a beautiful place to have a reunion!

Family members of four original Wurtele brothers: Otto, Herman, William and John were present.

The 2019 Reunion was at Lou and Gayle Wurtele’s farm with 35 present.

There was no 2020 Reunion due to COVID-19.

Members of the 2021 Reunion Committee were Jenna Wurtele Schreiter and Clint Wurtele.

Clint Wurtele will be on the 2022 Reunion Committe with the event slated for the Hidden Falls Cabins and RV Park.

The oldest in attendance was Mary Ellen Wurtele Grundman, youngest daughter of Herman and Mary Wurtele.

The furthest distance traveled was by Debbie Wurtele Kuhn of South Dakota, granddaughter of Otto and Annie Wurtele.

The youngest in attendance was Graham Bartels, son of Jordan and Shelby Bartels of Omaha and great great grandson of William and Maude Wurtele.

Others were from Kansas, Hospers, Iowa; Waterloo, Nebr.; Omaha, and Kansas City, Mo.