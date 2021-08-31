NC marks fifth Farm to Fork

Nebraska City News-Press

For the fifth year in a row, local producers and chefs invited the public to a farm-to-table dinner in the middle of downtown Nebraska City.

The Nebraska City Farm to Fork Event was held Sunday, Aug, 22. More than 150 people sat down at a long table in the middle of Central Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street to enjoy a meal filled with locally sourced items.

“A Farm to Fork meal is where the food provided is grown locally, prepared locally, and served family-style,” said Vaughn Hammond, one of the organizers of the event. “It’s also a slow meal to be enjoyed over the course of the entire evening.”

Tickets to the event went on sale in early April and it was sold out since the beginning of summer. There were five courses of food, plus a selection of Nebraska beers and wines.

Course One consisted of a Charcuterie Tray which included crackers, fresh honey, pickles, nuts, jam, mustard, cheeses, and meats. The crackers were homemade at Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast and the rest of the items were sourced through Lone Tree Foods and the Nebraska Food Cooperative.

Course Two featured a watermelon, feta, and basil salad sourced and prepared by Arbor Day Farm and a cucumber salad prepared by The Keeping Room. Course Three included pork and lamb perogies with Farmers Market succotash. Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast made the perogies and succotash, sourcing the meat from TD Niche Pork and Bluff Valley Farm and utilizing Nebraska City Farmers Market vendors for the vegetables for the succotash.

Course Four was tri tip and new potatoes from Cornhusker Beef Company and Grundman Farms, prepared at The Keeping Room. Course Five was apple crisp made by Chad’s Kitchen with apples from Kimmel Orchard and ice cream made by The Keeping Room with dairy from Burbach’s Countryside Dairy. Chad’s Kitchen also made sugar cookies for the guests to take home.

The Farm to Fork Committee consists of Amy Allgood, Pam Frana, and Tammy Partsch from Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce; Krystl Knabe and Rebecca Austin from Arbor Day Farm; Kelly Bequette from The Keeping Room; Jeanna Stavas from Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast; Vaughn Hammond from Vala’s Pumpkin Patch; Beth Kernes Krause from the Nebraska Food Cooperative; Rex Nelson from the Nebraska Extension; and Cory Schlictemeier from American National Bank. Music was provided by The Bottle Tops from Lincoln.

Plans are underway for the 6th Annual Farm to Fork event in August of 2022. Organizers encourage anyone interested in attending the event to watch for the announcement of ticket sales this coming spring.