Homestead Park to host Spelling Bee

On Monday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heritage Center Tent, join in that time honored tradition of the Annual Old Fashioned Spelling Bee. Contestants will be grouped into five categories: under 7 years of age, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16+. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and goes until a category is ready to begin, with the under 7 starting off the event at 10 a.m. There is no entry fee required to participate, and trophies will be awarded for the first and second place winner in each age category courtesy of the Friends of Homestead National Historical Park. Even if you don’t want to compete, you’re welcome to join us for the fun!

Historically, Spelling Bees were not only a chance for good spellers to be recognized for their skills but were also social events for homesteaders. Words in the English language come from many different languages, just like homesteaders came from many different countries. This means that many words aren’t spelled phonetically and can be quite the challenge to spell. Out of this challenge came the Spelling Bee, a tremendously popular event in one-room schools across the country in the late 1800s.

Join us at Homestead National Historical Park during Labor Day Weekend for our fun, family-friendly schedule of events, including a Starry Night program on Friday, the Living History Extravaganza on Saturday, a Car Show on Sunday, and of course the Spelling Bee on Monday.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events. Please watch our social media channels for updates on this event.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021.