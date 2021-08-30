Peru State College Homecoming Parade plans shared

Nebraska City News-Press

Members of the Peru State College Student Senate have announced details of the College’s Annual Homecoming Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown Peru.

Parade entry registration is available online at https://www.peru.edu/homecoming/.

Entries must be submitted by Thursday, Sept. 23.

Cash prizes or trophies will be awarded based on those entries which best represent the homecoming theme, “Bobcats in the Jungle,” though all types of entries are welcome.

The categories are floats and decorated vehicles. Floats can win three awards: first place and $150, second place and $125, plus third place $100.

Decorated Vehicles can win three awards: first place and $100, second place and $75, plus third place and $50.

Participants will be contacted directly with additional information regarding the route and line-up.

For more information on the parade or any of Peru State’s Homecoming events, contact Student Senate President Samantha Hernandez at 402-872-2329 or studentsenate@campus.peru.edu.