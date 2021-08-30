Annual Eagles Antique Tractor Show will benefit Cheri Madsen

The third annual Nebraska City Eagles Club Antique Tractor Show will be a fund-raiser for Paralympian Cheri Becerra Madsen, who has been competing in Tokyo at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

The show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso. It will be open to 1960 and older machines.

Using the annual tractor show as a fund-raiser helps the Nebraska City club fulfill the Eagles Club motto of “people helping people,” said Wes Phillips of the Eagles Club, who has been organizing the show.

The club organized the first show in 2019 to help Jerry Barrett pay some of his medical bills following a tractor fire in which he was burned.

“I had extremely large medical medical bills,” said Barrett, “and the benefit helped out a lot. I’m very thankful.”

The second show, in 2020, donated its proceeds to Juvenile Diabetes research, said Katie McGinnis, Eagles Club manager.

Madsen said wheelchair racing is an expensive sport, and she’s grateful for help from her hometown. She said the City of Nebraska City bought her first racing chair, and residents like Jim Thurman have helped keep her racing chair running at its best.

“I love my community,” she said, “and I really appreciate the support.”