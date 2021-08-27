SCC Board appoints Dr. Sherwood to fill vacancy

Nebraska City News-Press

Dr. Jim Sherwood of Lincoln is the newest member of the Southeast Community College Board of Governors. During its monthly meeting on Tuesday in Nebraska City, Sherwood was appointed to replace the Rev. Edward Price, who resigned his seat on the Board in July for health reasons.

Sherwood will represent the Third District, which is comprised of north Lincoln, Waverly, Davey and surrounding communities. He said he believes in SCC’s role in the community, which is serving a role in workforce development while also providing a path for those seeking a bachelor’s degree.

“I am excited to join the Board because I believe in the role and mission of the community college,” he said. “I hope my experience in higher education will contribute to furthering the excellent job Southeast Community College is currently doing."

Sherwood had many administrative roles at colleges across the country, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and in its Continuing Studies area; University of California, Berkeley; University of Maryland; and Nassau Community College, Siena College and Suffolk County Community College, all in New York.

Sherwood is originally from Cohoes, New York, a suburb of Albany. He received his bachelor’s degree in History from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, and his master’s and Ph.D. in History from Pennsylvania State University.

SCC’s 11-member Board of Governors meets on the third Tuesday of every month with the location of meetings alternating among the three campuses and learning centers. Two members are elected from each of the College’s five districts, while the 11th member is elected at-large. Board members serve four-year terms and do not receive salaries, but their SCC-related expenses are paid.

Sherwood’s term will expire in December 2024.