NSC System chancellor visits NC

The Nebraska State College System (NSCS) has set a goal of having 70 percent of students attain a degree by 2030.

Dr. Paul Turman, NSCS chancellor, gave a presentation to the Nebraska City Rotary Club on the NSCS 2020-2025 strategic plan during the club’s Aug. 25 meeting.

Turman said the mission of the three state colleges—Peru State, Wayne State, and Chadron State—is different than that of the University of Nebraska and than that of community colleges. He said the state colleges are particularly concerned with meeting the needs of the rural workforce.

After a conversation with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ chief of staff, Turman himself started the ball rolling to create a program at Peru State that would help criminal justice students pay for their education and also help solve some staffing issues at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institute.

Turman, who came to the Nebraska State College System from South Dakota in January 2019, said the system previously did not have a strong systemwide plan in place, but he believes that has been remedied in the current strategic plan.

Turman said the focus of the current strategic plan is to ensure needs are met in the following areas: student success and completion, institutional and academic quality, workforce and economic impact, and access and affordability.

Turman noted that the three state colleges provide the most-affordable four-year education in the state, with the average cost in 2020-2021 at $15,312 for Chadron State, $15,638 for Wayne State, and $16,076 for Peru State.

The average NSCS student graduates with about $20,000 in debt, according to Turman, which the the goal that NSCS has set to keep the cost of state colleges affordable.

