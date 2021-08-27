NCTC, Edward Jones set open house Thursday morning

Nebraska City News-Press

Join Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Thursday, Sept. 2, from 8 to 10 a.m. for an Open House at Edward Jones, 613 Central Ave.

Come and meet Evan Cox and see the new office updates. Have a bite to eat before work or on your coffee break.

Drinks for Relax and Unwind and cookies from Central Apple Market will be served.

Please call the NCTC office, 402-873-6654, for more information, or go to the website at: www.nebraskacity.com/calendar.