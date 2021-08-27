NCPS board passes district budget for school year

The Nebraska City Public Schools board of education passed the district's 2021-2022 budget in a special meeting on Aug. 26.

The proposed school levy would total $1.24 for the coming year. Superintendent Mark Fritch said that district valuation this year has increased 3.8 percent to $996 million. The district also expects to receive $517,335 more in state aid this year.

Salaries and wages have been reduced by more than $200,000 in the district, said Fritch, because five certified and five classified positions remain unfilled this school year.

The board's Sept. 13 regular meeting will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a tax request hearing. The hearing and the regular meeting will take place in the boardroom of the district central office, 1700 14th Ave.

The board also approved sanctioning girls' wrestling through the Nebraska School Activities Association for the coming school year.