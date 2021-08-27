Library to present seniors education series

Nebraska City News-Press

“Senior Topics: Know It Before You Need It” is the title of a new monthly series of educational programs hosted by the Morton-James Public Library and sponsored by Morton Place Senior Living.

The first program, “Planning To Age Your Way,” will be presented at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the Kimmel Gallery of the library, 923 1st Corso. Cole Sharp of BluePrint Financial Planning will lead the discussion.

Refreshments will be served.