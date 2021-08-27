Adams named CEO for TeamMates

Nebraska City News-Press

Founded in 1991 by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne with just 22 football players serving as mentors, the TeamMates Mentoring Program is proud to celebrate its 30th Anniversary in 2021-22. On Wednesday, August 25th, Dr. Osborne announced the hiring of Chief Executive Officer DeMoine Adams, who will begin serving the TeamMates Program on September 7th, 2021. Adams replaces Sarah Waldman who is stepping down after serving as Executive Director for the past four years.

“We are grateful for the services of Sarah Waldman and all of our TeamMates Mentoring Program staff and mentors as we have impacted more than 43,000 youth over the past 30 years,” said Co-Founder Dr. Osborne. “As Executive Director, Sarah was instrumental in helping the TeamMates Program grow to approximately 10,000 matches in 180 communities across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Wyoming and we appreciate her efforts.”

“DeMoine’s knowledge and experience in the community and with TeamMates will be very instrumental as we look to expand our programs and services and increase our matches,” Osborne said. “His leadership will enable us to move forward quickly so that we can reach our goals of 12,000 matches, positively impact the world through mentoring, and become the gold standard of school-based mentoring programs.”

No stranger to the TeamMates Program, Adams has served TeamMates for eight of its 30 years, first as Post-Secondary Education Coordinator (2012-2016) and as Program Director (2016-2020). He most recently served as Director of Development for the University of Nebraska Foundation for the College of Business.

“I’m humbled and excited for this amazing opportunity to lead by serving the mentees, mentors and TeamMates Programs in all five states with a team that is committed to the mission and the core values of TeamMates,” Adams said. “TeamMates Mentoring will always be Tom and Nancy Osborne’s legacy and I look forward to keeping their legacy alive for many decades by helping youth reach their full potential through mentoring.”

As Chairman of the TeamMates Mentoring Program Board of Directors Deepak Gangahar said, “Teammates is indeed indebted to Ms. Sarah Waldman for her services to Teammates as its Director then as Chief Executive Officer as well as a mentor. Under her leadership, Teammates had tremendous growth.”

“DeMoine Adams is the right person as we celebrate 30th Anniversary of the founding of TeamMates,” Gangahar said. “I got to know DeMoine quite well when he was Program Director. His passion for mentoring students is palpable. DeMoine will work with fundraising and expansion in addition to his administrative duties. As in the past, we expect great things from DeMoine as Chief Executive Officer of TeamMates.”

Adams received two degrees from the University of Nebraska; his Bachelor of Art degree in Political Science in 2001, his Master of Art in Educational Psychology in 2006, and he is currently a PHD candidate in Sociology and Leadership. Adams is a four-time letterwinner for the Cornhuskers, playing rush end in 1999-2002. Adams’ appointment as TeamMates CEO will begin on Sept. 7, 2021.

A strengths-based mentoring program, TeamMates equips mentors to help students discover their individual strengths and talents.

Data annually reported by each school where match meetings are held, confirms that mentoring has a significant impact on a student’s success as 95% of TeamMates senior mentees graduate; 91% of TeamMates mentees had higher levels of hope; and 85% of TeamMates mentees improved their attendance.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, a TeamMates Players’ Campaign will commence in the fall and the annual gala featuring special guests Alex Rodriguez, Warren Buffett and Tom Osborne will be held at the La Vista Embassy Suites on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. For more information, please go to TeamMates.org.

For interview requests, please contact Chris Anderson, 402-540-0276, canderson@teammates.org.