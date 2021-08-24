Pioneer softball sweeps Milford Quad

Four consecutive hits and a 1-2-3 inning resulted in a high five for the Nebraska City softball team in quad action at Milford last Saturday.

Nebraska City found itself down 6-4 entering the bottom of the fifth inning against Cass County, but got four straight hits to turn that situation around.

Emma Smailys got the hit parade started with a single. She scored on a single by Emilee Marth, who then scored on a triple by Sydnee Nickels. And that tied the score at 6-6. A single by Emma Cowden pushed Nickels home and put Nebraska City in the lead.

Pioneer pitcher Kendyl Schmitz fanned three straight batters in the sixth and secured the fifth win of the season for Nebraska City.

The Pioneers opened the season with an exhibition win, then followed that with four regular season wins against Falls City, Milford, Wilber-Clatonia and Cass County.

Looking at the final stats of the Cass County game, Nebraska City finished with seven runs on 11 hits with three errors.

Marth had a home run and two singles. Smailys had a home run and two singles as well. Nickels had a double. Cowden had two singles. Emerson Becker and Schmitz had a single each.

Schmitz pitched five frames, struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run on six hits.

NC 13, W-C 1

Nebraska City finished with 13 runs on nine hits with one error in a win over Wilber-Clatonia.

Emilee Marth had a single, a double and a triple, while Emma Smailys had a double and a single. Emma Cowden had two singles. Sydnee Nickels and Kendyl Schmitz had a single each.

Schmitz pitched two frames of the run-rule shortened game. She struck out two, walked one and allowed one earned run on three hits. Lextyn Harker pitched one inning, struck out one and allowed one hit.

NC 11, Milford 1

Nebraska City dispatched the host team of the Saturday quad with 11 runs on 12 hits and no errors.

Sydnee Nickels had a single and a double; Pacie Lee had a double and a triple; Emma Smailys had a single and a double; Emily Breazile had two singles; and Bianca Hoy, Emilee Marth and Rylee Packett each had a single.

Kendyl Schmitz pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, no walks and one unearned run on two hits.