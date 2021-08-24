New faces at Nebraska City schools to start school year

Nebraska City News-Press

The new school year has brought several new faces to the schools of Nebraska City. The News-Press reached out to the schools to learn a bit about the new educators at Nebraska City Public Schools, Lourdes Central Catholic, and NCECBVI.

Nebraska City Public Schools

Although Nebraska City Public Schools has no new teachers on staff, the district has contracted with two educators—Aaron Ammon and Colleen Matteson—to help meet the needs of students in the new school year.

Ammon is the new Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) coordinator at Nebraska City High School. This is the second year for JAG at NCHS and the first year for him in the program. Ammon studied sociology at Wayne State and lives in Omaha with his wife, Alix and their two cats. He is looking forward to making connections with students and staff and building relationships.

Colleen Matteson is a new speech-language athologist providing services to Nebraska City Public Schools. She received her degree from Illinois State University and has been working in the Chicago area for the last 15 years. She resides in Papillion with her husband, Ed and their three school age children. Matteson is most excited about being able to provide in person SLP therapy for her students this year!

Lourdes Central Catholic

Lourdes Central Catholic has announced that Blaire Casey has been named as the school’s newest kindergarten teacher.

Because of high enrollment numbers in kindergarten this year, Casey will join Michelle Kreifels teaching an additional kindergarten class at the school’s primary campus.

Casey received her first degree in communications and theatre with a minor in music from Auburn University in Montgomery, Ala. She earned her elementary teaching degree from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater this spring.

Casey recently moved to Nebraska City and brings experience working at The Renaissance Schools in Stillwater, Okla.

NCECBVI

The Nebraska Center for the Education of Children who are Blind or Visually Impaired will welcome three new staff members for the 2021-2022 school year.

Joining the staff are occupational therapist Brenna Clark, and residential assistants Kayla Harter and Meg Reuss.

Clark is originally from Bennington and is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University and Nebraska Methodist College.

Harten, who brings work experience as a certified nurse’s aide and a teaching assistant to her position, is originally from Cimmaron, Kan.

Reuss, who is from Nebraska City, is returning to NCECBVI. Her work experience includes being an overnight residential assistant, a substitute teacher, and a summer camp worker.

Southeast CC, ESU 4 move

The Nebraska City Learning Center for Southeast Community College has relocated to the former Pioneer Academy at 1406 Central Ave. The college was to have hosted a ribbon cutting and open house celebration today (Aug. 24) for the new facility. Look for a story on that event in a future issue of the News-Press.

Educational Services Unit 4 in Auburn has relocated to its new headquarters at 2301 Dahlke Ave. ESU 4 serves 15 districts in southeast Nebraska, including NCECBVI, Lourdes Central Catholic, Nebraska City Public Schools, Palmyra-Bennet, and Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca.