Morton-James Public Library new materials
Listed below are the July additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.
The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.
Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.
DVDs
Held
Suicide Kings
Apocalypse Now Redux
Straight No Chaser
Rounders
Fracture
Taps
The Professional
The Departed
Memphis Belle
The Big Bang Theory: Season 3
No Man’s Land
Mortal Kombat
Separation
Ray Donovan: Seasons 1 through 5
The Good Fight: Season 4
Damages
A Quiet Place: Part II
Midnight in the Switchgrass
Every Breath You Take
The God Committee
The Last Champion
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Seance
Occupation-Rainfall
American Traitor
Libros en español
La Depresion no Existe: Guia para no Causar Dano cuando Hables con una Person Deprimida by Juan Carlos Escalante
Audiobooks
The Librarian of Saint Malo by Mario Escobar
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
The Wonder Test by Michelle Richmond
False Witness by Karin Slaughter
Fiction
Radar Girls by Sara Ackerman
Red Sky Over Hawaii by Sara Ackerman
Murder Most Fowl by Donna Andrews
The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict
The Walnut Creek Wish by Wanda E. Brunstetter
Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke
Viral by Robin Cook
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
Vortex by Catherine Coulter
Line by Line by Jennifer Delamere
Set the Stars Alight by Amanda Dykes
Yours Is the Night by Amanda Dykes
Cul-de-Sac: A Novel by Joy Fielding
The Hope of Azure Springs by Rachel Fordham
A Lady in Attendance by Rachel Fordham
Along a Storied Trail by Ann H. Gabhart
A Terrible Fall of Angels by Laurell K. Hamilton
Come Back to Me by Jody Hedlund
The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
Night Music by Jojo Moyes
Falling by T.J. Newman
Breathe by Joyce Carol Oates
Sustaining Faith by Janette Oke
Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke
The Noise by James Patterson
Bloodless by Douglas J. Preston
Survive the Night by Riley Sager
The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott
Complications by Danielle Steel
To Steal a Heart by Jen Turano
To Write a Wrong by Jen Turano
Let It Be Me by Becky Wade
Non-fiction
Love People, Use Things by Joshua Fields Millburn
How Do You Fight a Horse-Sized Duck? by William Poundstone
An Ugly Truth by Sheera Frenkel
Landslide by Michael Wolff
The Authoritarian Moment by Ben Shapiro
Nice Racism by Robin J. DiAngelo
The Cruelty Is the Point by Adam Serwer
What Insects Do, and Why by Ross Piper
Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard
Fast, Feast, Repeat by Gin Stephens
The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung
Prescription Drug Abuse by Robert L. Bryant
Complete Guide to Prescription and Nonprescription Drugs by H. Winter Griffith
Nightmare Scenario by Yasmeen Abutaleb
This Is Your Mind of Plants by Michael Pollan
Will Bake for Wags by Tenille Harron
The Clutter Connection by Cassandra Aarssen
Five Ingredient Dinners by America’s Test Kitchen
The Easy Cookbook
Sheet Cake by Abigail Johnson Dodge
The Best of New Orleans Cookbook by Ryan Boudreaux
Spooky Food by Cayla Gallagher
Taste of Home Celebrations
Relaxed Rustic by Niki Brantmark
Patina Homes by Brooke Giannetti
But Where Do I Put the Couch? by Melissa Michaels
Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook
Rustic Garden Projects by Marianne Svard Haggvik
Easy Soap Making by Kelly Cable
Concrete Crafts by Sania Hedengren
Buffalo Bill and the Birth of American Celebrity by Kellen Cutsforth
The New Baseball Bible by Dan Schlossberg
American Marxism by Mark R. Lewin
Vietnam War 50th Commemoration
Genealogy
Courthouse Research for Family Historians by Christine Rose
Paperbacks
Wild Love by Lauren Accardo
The Duke Who Loved Me by Jane Ashford
Love Is a Rogue by Lenora Bell
When a Duke Loves a Governess by Olivia Drake
An Unexpected Amish Courtship by Rachel J. Good
Burning Desire by Marie Harte
Sweet Talking Rancher by Kate Pearce
Once in a Blue Moon by Sharon Sala
Country Music Cowboy by Sasha Summers
Large print
Murder in the Cookbook Nook by Ellery Adams
The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin
The Stolen Stallion by Max Brand
Six-Gun Stampede by Jackson Cole
Lemon Drop Dead by Amanda Flower
Along a Storied Trail by Ann H. Gabhart
The Morgans by William W. Johnstone
The Forty-Niners by Charlie Steel
Family Reunion by Nancy Thayer
No Journey Too Far by Carrie Turansky
Biography
(Re)Born in the USA by Roger Bennett
JFK’s Ghost by David R. Stokes
Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol by William Hazelgrove
Fox and I by Catherine Raven
Trejo by Danny Trejo
The Reckoning by Mary L. Trump
Here, Right Matters: An American Story by Alexander S. Vindman
How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters
Children’s DVDs
Joey and Ella: A Kangaroo Tail
Luca
Children’s fiction
picture book: My Voice Is a Trumpet by Jimmie Allen
board book: I’m Not Cute! by Jonathan Allen
picture book: Different by Heather Avis
Cut to the Chase by Aaron Blabey
picture book: Dozens of Dachshunds by Stephanie Calmenson
graphic novel: Space Jam: A New Legacy by Ivan Cohen
graphic novel: Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive by Chris Colfer
Hardy Boys series
Attack of the Bayport Beast by Franklin W. Dixon
The Battle of Bayport by Franklin W. Dixon
Bound for Danger by Franklin W. Dixon
The Curse of the Ancient Mermaid by Franklin W. Dixon
Deception on the Set by Franklin W. Dixon
The Disappearance by Franklin W. Dixon
Dungeons and Detectives by Franklin W. Dixon
The Gray Hunter’s Revenge by Franklin W. Dixon
The Madman of Black Bear Mountain by Franklin W. Dixon
Return to Black Bear Mountain by Franklin W. Dixon
Shadows at Predator Reef by Franklin W. Dixon
Showdown at Widow Creek by Franklin W. Dixon
Stolen Identity by Franklin W. Dixon
Tunnel of Secrety by Franklin W. Dixon
picture book: Chica by Karen Duncan
board book: You’re My Little Bookworm by Nicola Edwards
Nancy Drew series
Curse of the Arctic Star by Carolyn Keene
Mystery of the Midnight Rider by Carolyn Keene
Once Upon a Thriller by Carolyn Keene
Sabotage at Willow Woods by Carolyn Keene
Secret at Mystic Lake by Carolyn Keene
Strangers on a Train by Carolyn Keene
graphic novel: Grumpy Monkey: Freshly Squeezed by Suzanne Lang
board book: The Color Monster by Anna Llenas
Ten Thousand Tries by Amy Makechnie
picture book: Three Little Engines by Bob McKinnon
Hide and Seek by Sarah Mlynowski
Like Father, Like Son by James Patterson
Detective Camp by Ron Roy
White House Whiteout by Ron Roy
picture book: Time for School, Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle
picture book: How To Be Kind in Kindergarten by David Steinberg
The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 by Lauren Tarshis
picture book: Lala’s Words by Gracey Zhang
Children’s non-fiction
The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements by Lisa Congdon
Anxious for Nothing by Max Lucado
Dude Perfect: 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff by the Dude Perfect Group
Teen fiction
The Betrayed by Kiera Cass
Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton
The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Bedlam by Derek Landy
Dead or Alive by Derek Landy
The Dying of the Light by Derek Landy
Midnight by Derek Landy
Resurrection by Derek Landy
Seasons of War by Derek Landy
Skullduggery Pleasant Grimoire by Derek Landy
Last Stand of Dead Men by Derek Landy
Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
graphic novel: Mouse Guard by David Petersen
Crown of Feathers by Nicki Pau Preto
Heart of Flames by Nicki Pau Preto
Wings of Shadow by Nicki Pau Preto