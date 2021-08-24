Morton-James Public Library new materials

Nebraska City News-Press

Listed below are the July additions to the Morton-James Public Library’s collections.

The library has reopened to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required to visit the library, and both are provided for patron use.

Call 402-873-5609 for additional information.

DVDs

Held

Suicide Kings

Apocalypse Now Redux

Straight No Chaser

Rounders

Fracture

Taps

The Professional

The Departed

Memphis Belle

The Big Bang Theory: Season 3

No Man’s Land

Mortal Kombat

Separation

Ray Donovan: Seasons 1 through 5

The Good Fight: Season 4

Damages

A Quiet Place: Part II

Midnight in the Switchgrass

Every Breath You Take

The God Committee

The Last Champion

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Seance

Occupation-Rainfall

American Traitor

Libros en español

La Depresion no Existe: Guia para no Causar Dano cuando Hables con una Person Deprimida by Juan Carlos Escalante

Audiobooks

The Librarian of Saint Malo by Mario Escobar

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

The Wonder Test by Michelle Richmond

False Witness by Karin Slaughter

Fiction

Radar Girls by Sara Ackerman

Red Sky Over Hawaii by Sara Ackerman

Murder Most Fowl by Donna Andrews

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict

The Walnut Creek Wish by Wanda E. Brunstetter

Another Kind of Eden by James Lee Burke

Viral by Robin Cook

Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby

Vortex by Catherine Coulter

Line by Line by Jennifer Delamere

Set the Stars Alight by Amanda Dykes

Yours Is the Night by Amanda Dykes

Cul-de-Sac: A Novel by Joy Fielding

The Hope of Azure Springs by Rachel Fordham

A Lady in Attendance by Rachel Fordham

Along a Storied Trail by Ann H. Gabhart

A Terrible Fall of Angels by Laurell K. Hamilton

Come Back to Me by Jody Hedlund

The Paper Palace by Miranda Cowley Heller

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

Night Music by Jojo Moyes

Falling by T.J. Newman

Breathe by Joyce Carol Oates

Sustaining Faith by Janette Oke

Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke

The Noise by James Patterson

Bloodless by Douglas J. Preston

Survive the Night by Riley Sager

The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott

Complications by Danielle Steel

To Steal a Heart by Jen Turano

To Write a Wrong by Jen Turano

Let It Be Me by Becky Wade

Non-fiction

Love People, Use Things by Joshua Fields Millburn

How Do You Fight a Horse-Sized Duck? by William Poundstone

An Ugly Truth by Sheera Frenkel

Landslide by Michael Wolff

The Authoritarian Moment by Ben Shapiro

Nice Racism by Robin J. DiAngelo

The Cruelty Is the Point by Adam Serwer

What Insects Do, and Why by Ross Piper

Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard

Fast, Feast, Repeat by Gin Stephens

The Obesity Code by Dr. Jason Fung

Prescription Drug Abuse by Robert L. Bryant

Complete Guide to Prescription and Nonprescription Drugs by H. Winter Griffith

Nightmare Scenario by Yasmeen Abutaleb

This Is Your Mind of Plants by Michael Pollan

Will Bake for Wags by Tenille Harron

The Clutter Connection by Cassandra Aarssen

Five Ingredient Dinners by America’s Test Kitchen

The Easy Cookbook

Sheet Cake by Abigail Johnson Dodge

The Best of New Orleans Cookbook by Ryan Boudreaux

Spooky Food by Cayla Gallagher

Taste of Home Celebrations

Relaxed Rustic by Niki Brantmark

Patina Homes by Brooke Giannetti

But Where Do I Put the Couch? by Melissa Michaels

Old Farmer’s Almanac Vegetable Gardener’s Handbook

Rustic Garden Projects by Marianne Svard Haggvik

Easy Soap Making by Kelly Cable

Concrete Crafts by Sania Hedengren

Buffalo Bill and the Birth of American Celebrity by Kellen Cutsforth

The New Baseball Bible by Dan Schlossberg

American Marxism by Mark R. Lewin

Vietnam War 50th Commemoration

Genealogy

Courthouse Research for Family Historians by Christine Rose

Paperbacks

Wild Love by Lauren Accardo

The Duke Who Loved Me by Jane Ashford

Love Is a Rogue by Lenora Bell

When a Duke Loves a Governess by Olivia Drake

An Unexpected Amish Courtship by Rachel J. Good

Burning Desire by Marie Harte

Sweet Talking Rancher by Kate Pearce

Once in a Blue Moon by Sharon Sala

Country Music Cowboy by Sasha Summers

Large print

Murder in the Cookbook Nook by Ellery Adams

The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin

The Stolen Stallion by Max Brand

Six-Gun Stampede by Jackson Cole

Lemon Drop Dead by Amanda Flower

Along a Storied Trail by Ann H. Gabhart

The Morgans by William W. Johnstone

The Forty-Niners by Charlie Steel

Family Reunion by Nancy Thayer

No Journey Too Far by Carrie Turansky

Biography

(Re)Born in the USA by Roger Bennett

JFK’s Ghost by David R. Stokes

Sally Rand: American Sex Symbol by William Hazelgrove

Fox and I by Catherine Raven

Trejo by Danny Trejo

The Reckoning by Mary L. Trump

Here, Right Matters: An American Story by Alexander S. Vindman

How I Saved the World by Jesse Watters

Children’s DVDs

Joey and Ella: A Kangaroo Tail

Luca

Children’s fiction

picture book: My Voice Is a Trumpet by Jimmie Allen

board book: I’m Not Cute! by Jonathan Allen

picture book: Different by Heather Avis

Cut to the Chase by Aaron Blabey

picture book: Dozens of Dachshunds by Stephanie Calmenson

graphic novel: Space Jam: A New Legacy by Ivan Cohen

graphic novel: Goldilocks: Wanted Dead or Alive by Chris Colfer

Hardy Boys series

Attack of the Bayport Beast by Franklin W. Dixon

The Battle of Bayport by Franklin W. Dixon

Bound for Danger by Franklin W. Dixon

The Curse of the Ancient Mermaid by Franklin W. Dixon

Deception on the Set by Franklin W. Dixon

The Disappearance by Franklin W. Dixon

Dungeons and Detectives by Franklin W. Dixon

The Gray Hunter’s Revenge by Franklin W. Dixon

The Madman of Black Bear Mountain by Franklin W. Dixon

Return to Black Bear Mountain by Franklin W. Dixon

Shadows at Predator Reef by Franklin W. Dixon

Showdown at Widow Creek by Franklin W. Dixon

Stolen Identity by Franklin W. Dixon

Tunnel of Secrety by Franklin W. Dixon

picture book: Chica by Karen Duncan

board book: You’re My Little Bookworm by Nicola Edwards

Nancy Drew series

Curse of the Arctic Star by Carolyn Keene

Mystery of the Midnight Rider by Carolyn Keene

Once Upon a Thriller by Carolyn Keene

Sabotage at Willow Woods by Carolyn Keene

Secret at Mystic Lake by Carolyn Keene

Strangers on a Train by Carolyn Keene

graphic novel: Grumpy Monkey: Freshly Squeezed by Suzanne Lang

board book: The Color Monster by Anna Llenas

Ten Thousand Tries by Amy Makechnie

picture book: Three Little Engines by Bob McKinnon

Hide and Seek by Sarah Mlynowski

Like Father, Like Son by James Patterson

Detective Camp by Ron Roy

White House Whiteout by Ron Roy

picture book: Time for School, Little Blue Truck by Alice Schertle

picture book: How To Be Kind in Kindergarten by David Steinberg

The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 by Lauren Tarshis

picture book: Lala’s Words by Gracey Zhang

Children’s non-fiction

The Illustrated Encyclopedia of the Elements by Lisa Congdon

Anxious for Nothing by Max Lucado

Dude Perfect: 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff by the Dude Perfect Group

Teen fiction

The Betrayed by Kiera Cass

Blackout by Dhonielle Clayton

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass

Bedlam by Derek Landy

Dead or Alive by Derek Landy

The Dying of the Light by Derek Landy

Midnight by Derek Landy

Resurrection by Derek Landy

Seasons of War by Derek Landy

Skullduggery Pleasant Grimoire by Derek Landy

Last Stand of Dead Men by Derek Landy

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim

graphic novel: Mouse Guard by David Petersen

Crown of Feathers by Nicki Pau Preto

Heart of Flames by Nicki Pau Preto

Wings of Shadow by Nicki Pau Preto