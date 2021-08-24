Free Performance Focuses on Finding Your Dreams in Your Hometown

Nebraska City News-Press

It’s time to turn on your Dream Switch! Come to the free musical performance of “The Dream Switch” this Sunday, Aug. 29, and start dreaming big.

This free public performance begins at 6 p.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot. “The Dream Switch” is an original community concert event featuring live music, performed by Natalie McClure and a band of seven outstanding musicians.

A candid, post-show conversation will center on welcoming, belonging and how Nebraska City can further efforts to attract returners and newcomers, as well as retain those who currently call it home.

Come any time after 4 p.m. to enjoy free pizza and explore the foods available from other hometown vendors. There will also be exciting pre-show activities as well as tours of the Veterans Memorial Building.

The event is supported by the Peter Kiewit Foundation and Humanities Nebraska, in partnership with Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund, Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, and the Morton-James Public Library. The concert is co-produced by Blixt Locally Grown and the Nebraska Community Foundation.

“The Dream Switch” is a live original song cycle written by the award-winning, Nebraska-based musical theatre team Becky Boesen and David von Kampen. The story revolves around a young woman from the Sandhills who decides after her first year of college in Nebraska, that her happiness awaits elsewhere.

“The Dream Switch” follows her journey as she leaves home, explores the world beyond, and then comes to her own understanding that “everything I needed to be me, was around me.”

No tickets are needed for this event. Be sure to bring a lawn chair for your seating.

Following this free performance, all audience members are invited to stay for a post-show community conversation reflecting on the show’s themes and how they apply to the Nebraska City community. So come and show how you can dream big for yourself and your community.