Otoe County reports no new COVID cases; Nebraska cases surge 282.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Nebraska in the week ending Sunday, rising 282.9% as 5,093 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,330 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nebraska ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 0.58% of the country's population, Nebraska had 0.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Otoe County reported zero cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported zero cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 1,473 cases and 10 deaths.

Nebraska ranked 24th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 56.6% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Nebraska reported administering another 32,500 vaccine doses, including 16,728 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 26,719 vaccine doses, including 17,233 first doses. In all, Nebraska reported it has administered 2,026,841 total doses.

In Nebraska, 17 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, minus five people were were reported dead.

A total of 237,492 people in Nebraska have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,302 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 354

The week before that: 364

Four weeks ago: 202

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.