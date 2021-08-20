UNL announces summer grads

Nebraska City News-Press

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred 688 degrees during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14. The 676 graduates are from 40 countries, 38 states and 80 Nebraska communities.

Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., president of the University of Nebraska system, delivered the undergraduate commencement address Aug. 14 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Daniel Linzell, associate dean for graduate and international programs in the College of Engineering and Leslie D. Martin Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners Aug. 13 at the arena.

The university presented Leta Powell Drake, local television pioneer and Husker alumna, with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters during the undergraduate ceremony.

In addition, the Class of 2020 was celebrated during the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates were invited back to participate in the commencement exercises, and more than 700 did so.

Area graduates are:

Avoca

Gage Ivan Kraeger, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, bachelor of Sscience in animal science.

Chantelle Kay Schroeder, Graduate Studies, master of arts.

Nebraska City

Matthew Allan Gress, Graduate Studies, master of arts.

Unadilla

Kara Ann Zimmerman, Graduate Studies, master of science.