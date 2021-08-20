Simon receives degree from Midland University

Nebraska City News-Press

Kaitlynn Simon, a 2018 Johnson Brock High School graduate, graduated from Midland University on May 8. She graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average and received a bachelor of science in business administration marketing.

During her college career, Simon received the Digital Marketing Award. She was the president of Midland’s Phi Beta Lambda group for two years and she also competed in the National Business Contest at the college level.

Simon was an Anderson Scholar Athlete at Midland, participating in many volunteer projects during her three years of schooling. She was also a varsity volleyball starter as a defensive specialist and was a service leader for the Warrior Team.

She received NAIA academic awards two years and received NAIA Character of Champions recognition in 2020. Simon helped her team to semifinals all three years in the conference tournament, 2018 Final Four and 2020 national runner-up and AVAC Team Honor Roll upper 20 percent.

Simon participated in Nebraska City club volleyball and played softball from 2012 to 2018.