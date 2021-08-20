KHN features work by Shawnequa Linder

Nebraska City News-Press

Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts presents New Work by Shawnequa Linder. On display Aug. 16 – Oct. 8.

Linder will give a Gallery Talk on Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. in conjunction with Third Thursday Artist Talks 5 – 7 p.m.

Shawnequa Linder is an Omaha-based artist who earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Arts from Bellevue University (2006). Her work has been exhibited in various solo and group exhibitions, including Omaha’s Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Museum of Nebraska Art, Gallery 1516, Hot Shops Art Center, and RNG Gallery.

Linder’s work explores the varying relationships between chaos and disorder, whether applied in a nontraditional landscape or portrait using a combination of texture and colors. “I use a variety of materials and techniques in each painting to create a psychologically dense portrait that is unique, narrative, and also playful. Each of my paintings has its own identity. The color choices reflect the emotional state, and the texture creates a dissonance within the subject matter.”

The KHN Gallery is open Monday – Friday from 10 am – 5 pm and by appointment. Appointments are highly encouraged. The exhibition and gallery talk are free and open to the public.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year—a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and worldwide. In addition, KHN’s gallery program hosts six exhibitions annually, showcasing the work of regional artists and alumni residents. KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Inc.