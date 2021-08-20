Goat AI clinic set in North Platte

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension announces that a Goat AI Clinic will take place Sept. 18 and 19 at the Lincoln County Fair Grounds in North Platte.

This will be an opportunity for goat producers, interested in Artificial Insemination of goats to learn proper technique from one of the leading educators in the country.

Bio-Genics Ltd. is a leader in the artificial insemination process and semen collection, according to clinic organizers. The company is based in Bloomington, Ill., and has been doing clinics for many years. They boast a wide array of breeds to choose semen from, both dairy and meat goat.

Day 1, Sept. 18, will be classroom technical training while Day 2, Sept. 19, will include hands-on training with your doe. Lunch is included in the registration fee.

There are still a few spots open with a limit of 14. Registration fee is $100 with a total cost of $300 the day of the event. Deadline to register is Sept. 1.

To register, contact Melissa Nicholson by e-mail ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or by phone at 308-386-8378. You must be registered to attend.