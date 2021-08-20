Council approves NCTC AppleJack Festival 2021 requests

AppleJack 2021 is just around the corner, and Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce has planned three weekends of themed events for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Amy Allgood, NCTC executive director, spoke to the Nebraska City City Council on Aug. 16 seeking council approval for the first weekend of events Sept. 19 through 19.

The first festival weekend will include the River City Carnival, the Central Avenue Flea Market, food courts, the AppleJack Parade, and the Water Barrel Fights, said Allgood.

Plans call for the carnival to set up in the Sunken Parking Lot in the 700 block of Central Avenue and on 7th Street from Central to 1st avenues. The carnival will be open Friday evening through Sunday, said Allgood, and setup is set to begin Thursday evening.

The Central Avenue Flea Market will be located on Central Avenue between 3rd and 5th streets, said Allgood, and will also be open from Friday evening through Sunday, with setup also planned for Thursday evening.

The annual parade will follow Central Avenue from 16th to 6th streets, said Allgood. Parade lineup will involve street closures on Central Avenue, 1st Corso and 1st Avenue from 16th to 21st streets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.

The Water Barrel Fights are set to take place at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and Allgood requested that Central Avenue remain closed after the parade between 14th and 15th streets for event setup.

Allgood said the second festival weekend, Sept. 25 and 26, will feature the Taste of AppleJack, and the final festival weekend, Oct. 2 and 3, will focus on the centennial of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Visit nebraskacity.com/festivals or call 402-873-6654 for additional information on AppleJack events.