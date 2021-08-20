CHI Health St. Mary’s donates to school supply program

CHI Health St. Mary’s recently donated $500 to the First Lutheran Church of Nebraska City to help the church with its annual school supply drive. St. Mary’s Hospital started providing school supplies to Nebraska City children in 2007, and the Nebraska City Ministerial Association took over adminstration of the program in 2015 after CHI Health St. Mary’s moved to its present location on Grundmann Boulevard. First Lutheran took the program over in 2019 and continues it today. Pictured from left are Backpack Supply Program organizers Sara Vesely and Sandra Neubauer; First Lutheran Pastor Rev. Theresa Brezenski; CHI Health St. Mary’s President Dr. Dan DeFreece; CHI Health St. Mary’s Foundation Coordinator Traci Reuter; and Ruth Hale, CHI Health executive assistant.